Prosecutor: No charges in December pileup that killed 3

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed in a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered I-96 in Michigan that left three people dead.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt announced the update Monday. He says there’s “insufficient evidence to establish culpable conduct” by drivers involved. He says the rapid onset of winter weather was a factor.

Investigators in January said a driver traveling too fast for conditions caused the pileup and they anticipated seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death. The sheriff’s department said in April, however, it wasn’t requesting charges.

The Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit killed 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew of Ann Arbor; his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O’Connor Tew; and 28-year-old semitrailer driver Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida.

Deadly pileup on I-96 near Fowlerville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dozens of vehicles are smashed in a deadly pileup on I-96 near Fowlerville on Dec. 8, 2016. (WDIV) Crash involving more than 30 vehicles on westbound I-96 near Fowlerville. (Courtesy WDIV/Dec. 8, 2016) Crash involving more than 30 vehicles on westbound I-96 near Fowlerville. (Courtesy WDIV/Dec. 8, 2016) Crash involving more than 30 vehicles on westbound I-96 near Fowlerville. (Courtesy WILX/Dec. 8, 2016) Crash involving more than 30 vehicles on westbound I-96 near Fowlerville. (Courtesy WDIV/Dec. 8, 2016) Crash involving more than 30 vehicles on westbound I-96 near Fowlerville. (Courtesy WDIV/Dec. 8, 2016)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

