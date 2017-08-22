Rollover crash kills driver in Eaton Co.

BELLEVUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Eaton County investigators are investigating a rollover crash that killed the driver and sent four others to the hospital.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ionia Road and Stoney Point Highway in Eaton County, authorities said.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Ionia Road when it left the road and rolled multiple times. Of the five people in the vehicle, four were ejected and one was pinned in, authorities said.

According to an Eaton County Sheriff’s Department release, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it is believed that none of the passengers were wearing a seat belt and that speed was most likely a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

