Task force to analyze Arcadia Creek Festival Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Arcadia Creek Festival Place will be undergoing a comprehensive analysis to establish a plan for its future.

The board of directors for Downtown Kalamazoo Incorporated and the Downtown Development Authority are creating task force to conduct the analysis. Its primary areas of focus will be market analysis, facility needs and ongoing operations and maintenance.

The task force will be made up of downtown retailers, restaurant owners, residents, law enforcement and several others.

A final report and recommendations will be submitted in early 2018.

