2K+ to lose power Saturday during planned outage

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lights will go out on thousands of homes and businesses in Barry and Allegan counties Saturday as part of a planned outage by Consumers Energy.

The utility company says it has already mailed alerts to customers affected by the outage, which is expected to start at 11 p.m. Saturday and last approximately eight hours.

Approximately 2,459 customers in portions of Hope, Baltimore, Barry and Prairieville townships will be affected, according to Consumers Energy. The impacted area is generally bordered by Keller Road to the north, Manning Lake Road to the east, Milo Road to the south and Enzian Road to the west, the company says.

Consumers Energy says the planned outage will allow crews to safely connect a new high-voltage power line to a substation near Delton, improving reliability.

If the company runs into issues, the planned outage will be pushed back to Sept. 9.

