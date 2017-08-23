2nd man charged in Benton Harbor shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A second man is facing murder charges in an alleged robbery that ended in the death of a Benton Harbor man.

Antonio Hall, 21, Benton Harbor is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm in connection to the Aug. 15 shooting death of 32-year-old Nathaniel Lee, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic.

In a Wednesday news release, the prosecutor said investigators uncovered additional evidence “more clearly supporting the theory of a plan to rob Nathaniel Lee with the use of firearms.”

Davion Turner of Conyers, Georgia was previously charged with open murder and felony firearm in the case. The prosecutor believes Turner was visiting his father in Benton Harbor at the time of the shooting.

Authorities believe Hall and Turner conspired with two others to rob Lee, who was shot twice during the crime. Lee died at the hospital.

A judge Wednesday set Hall’s bond at $1 million cash or surety with the requirement of GPS monitoring, according to the prosecutor. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

The prosecutor plans to amend the charges against Turner to felony murder and armed robbery when he’s back in court Aug. 31.

