Dispatchers: Vehicle hits Grand Haven business, injures 3

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — At least three people have been injured after a vehicle hit a business in Grand Haven, according to Ottawa County authorities.

Dispatchers said they got the call about the crash around 9:51 a.m. Wednesday. They say it happened at Jeske Roger Pool Services, located at 225 N. Ferry Street.

Dispatchers said one person was being transported to the hospital as a “priority one” patient, which usually means they have life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated as priority three patients.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at noon for a full report.

