Driver facing charge in fire chief’s death turns self in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver facing a criminal charge in connection to the crash that killed Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski has turned himself in, according to authorities.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told 24 Hour News 8 that 24-year-old Brandon Clevenger of Springfield turned himself in Wednesday.

Clevenger faces a charge of reckless driving causing death, according to court records. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the charge is connected to the June 14 crash that killed Switalski.

Switalski was hit by a vehicle while he responded to a late night call on I-94. He died at the scene.

Investigators were waiting for test results before issuing charges.

Switalski took over as Comstock Township fire chief in 2013. Before that, he was a firefighter in Illinois for more than 30 years. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

