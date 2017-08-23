Football Frenzy kicks off Thursday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get amped: Football Frenzy is back Thursday.

Our crews will be fanning out over West Michigan Thursday to bring you all the best highlights from the gridiron. We’ll be spotlighting these three matchups:

Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium

East Grand Rapids vs. Farmington Hills Harrison

Allendale vs. Unity Christian

We’ll also have cameras at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allegan vs. Edwardsburg

Caledonia vs. Howell

Cedar Springs vs. Zeeland West

Forest Hills Central vs. Jenison

Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center

Fruitport Vs. Coopersville

Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Grand Ledge vs. Hudsonville

Grand Rapids Christian vs. DeWitt

Grand Rapids Union vs. Wayland (at Houseman Field)

Hamilton vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights

Hastings vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Holt vs. Grandville

Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Saugatuck

Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

Lansing Everett vs. Holland West Ottawa

Portage Central vs. Mattawan

Schoolcraft vs. Fennville

Three Rivers vs. Plainwell

Wyoming vs. Holland

Stay with woodtv.com on game night for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. Thursday for the Frenzy.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8, and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

