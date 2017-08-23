Football Frenzy kicks off Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get amped: Football Frenzy is back Thursday.
Our crews will be fanning out over West Michigan Thursday to bring you all the best highlights from the gridiron. We’ll be spotlighting these three matchups:
- Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium
- East Grand Rapids vs. Farmington Hills Harrison
- Allendale vs. Unity Christian
We’ll also have cameras at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Allegan vs. Edwardsburg
- Caledonia vs. Howell
- Cedar Springs vs. Zeeland West
- Forest Hills Central vs. Jenison
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center
- Fruitport Vs. Coopersville
- Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
- Grand Ledge vs. Hudsonville
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. DeWitt
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Wayland (at Houseman Field)
- Hamilton vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights
- Hastings vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Holt vs. Grandville
- Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Saugatuck
- Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
- Lansing Everett vs. Holland West Ottawa
- Portage Central vs. Mattawan
- Schoolcraft vs. Fennville
- Three Rivers vs. Plainwell
- Wyoming vs. Holland
Stay with woodtv.com on game night for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. Thursday for the Frenzy.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8, and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
