GRPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Michigan Street NE between Twin Lakes Drive and Pleasant Ridge Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a couple was out for a walk when they were hit by a vehicle. The woman in the pair was killed.

The condition of the man was not immediately known.

GRPD described the couple as “elderly,” but did not immediately provide their ages. Their names were also not released Wednesday night.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. They say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

