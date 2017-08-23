Holland Hospital nurses bring a century of caring to the lakeshore

Holland, Mich. (WOOD TV)- For decades, Holland Hospital’s school nurses and health aides have dedicated their time, skill and passion to helping ensure the health and wellness of future generations.

From 19 years ago, when a single nurse began serving two Holland Public Schools, the Holland Hospital nurses program has grown to include schools in the districts of Holland Public, West Ottawa, Hamilton, Holland Christian and Fennville.

Today, they treat illnesses, help manage chronic diseases, and promote good health for more than 11,000 kids across the lakeshore.

