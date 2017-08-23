Holland Hospital nurses bring century of caring to the lakeshore

Holland, Mich. (WOOD TV)- Holland Hospital is a Top 50 Hospital in the USA for a third year in a row. That places Holland Hospital in the top 1% in the nation. Doctors, specialists, volunteers and administrators help to make the hospital an award winning destination for health care.

The compassion provided by nurses is one of the many ways they’ve helped to create a century of caring. The nurses program brings skill and compassion not only throughout the hospital, but also schools in the area.

For decades, Holland Hospital’s school nurses and health aides have dedicated their time, skill and passion to helping ensure the health and wellness of future generations.

From 19 years ago, when a single nurse began serving two Holland Public Schools, the Holland Hospital nurses program has grown to include schools in the districts of Holland Public, West Ottawa, Hamilton, Holland Christian and Fennville.

Today, they treat illnesses, help manage chronic diseases, and promote good health for more than 11,000 kids across the lakeshore.

For more information visit www.Hollandhospital.org

Call (616) 394-3414 for information on the School Nursing Program.

Also, join Holland Hospital and Jordan Carson for a special Women’s Event – that’s Purely You! Details and registration here:

https://www.hollandhospital.org/hh/womens-health-event.aspx

