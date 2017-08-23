Loan program aims to prevent home foreclosures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It only takes one unexpected event to throw off your finances — it could be an accident, a death or a divorce and suddenly you’re behind in mortgage payments.

But there’s relief out there for West Michigan homeowners swimming in overdue payments. About $40 million is still available for new loans to help around 6,000 eligible households.

The Step Forward Michigan program provides no-interest loans to homeowners to get them back on their feet and stabilize communities by preventing foreclosures.

Statewide, 34,597 Michigan homeowners have qualified for more than $307.3 million in loans since the program began in 2010.

On Thursday, homeowners can seek more information about the program from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the treasurers of Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties at the Kent County Administration building.

>>PDF: Step Forward Michigan event flyer

