Lockhart found guilty of bond violation

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Christopher Lockhart was in Kalamazoo District Court Wednesday morning for a bond violation hearing and a preliminary examination hearing conference.

During the hearing, Lockhart’s attorney filed a motion to disqualify the prosecuting attorney Jeff Getting, arguing Getting represented Lockhart in his 2001 criminal case. He further argued that the entire prosecutor’s office should be disqualified from prosecuting Lockhart, a motion that was denied.

Lockhart pleaded no contest to his bond violation for allegedly violating bond twice, once for operating while intoxicated and another for failing to register his alcohol tether.

He was found guilty and was sentenced to serve eight days in jail with credit for time he already served.

Lockhart waived his preliminary examination and will have his case bound over to circuit court.

Although police have not named him a suspect, they have said he is the sole person of interest in the case of his missing wife Theresa Lockhart. She has been missing since May 18.

Since being named a person of interest, Christopher Lockhart has been arrested four times, none of which are for his wife’s disappearance.

At the end of July, police released a new missing person poster in hopes new information will come forward in the effort to locate her.

