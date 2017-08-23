Man, woman dead in suspected double overdose in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a possible overdose that killed two people at a home on Dickinson Street SW.

Crews responded to a 911 call just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

They found a man and a woman unconscious inside a home in the 200 block of Dickinson Street just west of Division Avenue.

Emergency crews used overdose reversal drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, to try to revive the pair, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The man, 27, and the woman, 28, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Terry Dixon told 24 Hour News 8 that he could not officially confirm the overdoses until investigators receive the results of toxicology tests.

He also declined to say whether the couple lived at the home.

