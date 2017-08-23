Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in Grand Rapids

Related Coverage Dive team finds body of missing swimmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Louis Farrakhan, the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam, is in downtown Grand Rapids.

Farrakhan and his entourage were inside the Kent County courthouse Wednesday morning to support the family of Robert Dion Muhammad during a legal proceeding.

Muhammad disappeared after officials said he jumped off a sailboat for a swim in Muskegon Lake on Sept. 5, 2014. Crews found his body in 28 feet of water at the Muskegon State Park the day after, which also would have been his 40th birthday.

The circumstances of the civil case are unclear.

24 Hour News 8 is at the courthouse, working to learn more about why Farrakhan is in West Michigan. Check back on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. for updates.

