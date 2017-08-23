No. 2 GVSU football ready for high expectations





ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The expectations are high for the Grand Valley State University Lakers football team this season.

The Lakers come into this year ranked No. 2 in the country with two Harlon Hill Trophy candidates on the roster, given to the best player in NCAA Division II football.

Despite the lofty expectations, the team is breathing easy entering the season.

Head coach Matt Mitchell takes comfort knowing three-year starter Bart Williams will be leading the offense at quarterback.

“How much does that help you as a coach? It’s enormous, we’re doing so much more offensively,” Mitchell said. “Just from the get-go, the first day we got a lot of stuff in because we have guys that know it.”

Williams’ experience has helped him adjust to all of the new material his coaches are throwing at him.

“I think we’ve got a lot of new stuff. Every year you figure out what worked well and build on what you didn’t do so well,” Williams said. “So I think we’ve got a lot of things we can build off of and things we didn’t do so well last year.”

The coaching staff has been able to challenge their offense because of all of the experience on the field.

“It allows you to go to chapter ten because you’re really confident in the first nine chapters of the book,” Mitchell said.

GVSU will open its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Indianapolis, which went 6-5 last season.

