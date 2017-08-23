Oprah Winfrey meets Rep. Amash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Iconic talk show host turned media mogul Oprah Winfrey visited Grand Rapids Wednesday.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum spokesman Joe Cavalruso confirmed Winfrey visited the museum with U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Grand Rapids. It’s unclear what they discussed.

Dorian Thompson told 24 Hour News 8 he spotted Winfrey walking outside the Ford Presidential Museum with Amash Wednesday and took a photo with her.

“I asked her where my free car was. She just chuckled,” he said.

Amash is a high-ranking member of the House Freedom Caucus – a group that says it supports “open, accountable and limited government.” He recently gained attention for criticizing President Donald Trump for not explicitly rebuking white nationalists after a driver hit counter-protesters with his car following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman.

Amash also clashed with some constituents during a town hall meeting in May.

