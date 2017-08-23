Ottawa Co. authorities seek tips to ID theft suspects

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man and woman suspected in a series of break-ins in Jamestown Township.

Authorities say the thieves targeted three homes, several vehicles and at least one business from Aug. 10 to Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says several thousand dollars of property was taken during the crimes, including credit cards, electronics, cash and a handgun.

Investigators say the crimes took place at varying times, but in most cases the suspects forced their way in.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects used stolen credit cards at a store shortly after at least one of the crimes.

Detectives hope someone will recognize the man and woman captured on the store’s surveillance video. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

