Preparing our youth for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This summer has been full of growth and new experiences for 125 youth in West Michigan.

With the help of the partnership with the United Way of the Lakeshore, DTE Energy expanded its summer jobs program this year to provide 125 young adults with unique work experience and opportunities.

These employment opportunities were throughout the cities of Muskegon, Baldwin and Big Rapids, Newaygo, Oceana, and Mecosta Counties.

These jobs provided meaningful learning experiences and skills that will help prep the teens for the workforce and plan for future employment.

The DTE Energy Foundation emphasizes on workforce development and values the growth of youth and young adults by providing education and real life experiences and unique opportunities. They teach employees the importance of being dependable, punctual, work habits, traits, and attitudes that workers need to have in order to be successful in the workforce.

It is important for young adults to prepare for the future and DTE Energy is providing resources to contribute to the growth and development of the youth, and communities around us.

Find more information about DTE Energy and United Way of the Lakeshore.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

