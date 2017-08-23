Thief caught on camera at Ionia Co. business

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips leading to the man who stole several power tools from a manufacturing business.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the suspect during the Aug. 14 crime in Keene Township. The sheriff’s office Wednesday posted a clip of that video on Facebook, in hopes of turning up leads in the case.

While the suspect’s face isn’t clear, authorities are hoping someone will recognize his clothing, shoes, or the bag he was carrying during the burglary.

Anyone with information leading to the thief’s arrest is encouraged to contact detectives at 616.527.0400 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

