2 sought after robbery at Kalamazoo Twp. apt.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after three men were robbed at gunpoint in their Kalamazoo-area apartment early Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kendall off of Howard Street in Kalamazoo Township.

The three men in the apartment — all 21 or 22 years old — told investigators that when they answered a knock at their door, a stranger with a handgun threatened them. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says the suspect made off with case and other items, but didn’t hurt anyone.

Witnesses said the robber was a black man in his mid-20s with a goatee. He stood about 5-foot-9 and weighed 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored pants and blue tennis shoes.

Police are also looking for a person of interest who’s wanted for questioning. He was described as a white man with a beard and very short hair. He was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and person of interest.

Anyone with information about either man or the robbery is asked to call police at 269.343.0568 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

