Brother of ex-fire chief also sentenced for child sex crime

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The brother of a former Allegan fire chief who admitted to producing child pornography is going to prison for a similar crime.

An Allegan County judge Wednesday sentenced Shane Gillies to 3 to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, according to court officials. Gillies was given a one-day credit for time served.

Gillies previously pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal. In return, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a count of possessing child sexually abusive material, court administrators said.

Gillies’ brother, former Allegan District Fire Chief Matthew Gillies, was sentenced last month to 5 years and 11 months to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13.

He previously pleaded guilty to both felony charges on June 5.

According to the probable cause statement given by Michigan State Police Trooper Gerald Yott, Matthew Gillies admitted guilt to the charges during a police interview.

Authorities said some of the videos discovered on Flickr accounts connected to Matthew Gillies appeared to be recorded at the fire station because of equipment seen in the video. Those videos did not involve children, but pictures of kids, investigators said.

Fire board members said Matthew Gillies was immediately suspended without pay when the allegations against him came to light in October 2016. Allegan Fire District board member Jon Cook said Matthew Gillies was fired in late November of that year.

