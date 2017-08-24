Cabrera, Romine wrestle as benches clear

NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press Published:
This is an aerial view of Comerica Park in Detroit taken from on board the Akron, Ohio based "Spirit of Goodyear" airship on Monday, July 11, 2005, before the start of the 2005 Major League Baseball All-Stars Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during a bench-clearing fracas in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The New York catcher took off his mask, and Cabrera gave him a two-handed push to the chest.

Cabrera appeared to take a couple of swings at Romine, and the two ended up on the ground as players from both teams spilled onto the field.

Cabrera and Romine were both ejected.