Cabrera, Romine wrestle as benches clear

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during a bench-clearing fracas in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The New York catcher took off his mask, and Cabrera gave him a two-handed push to the chest.

Austin Romine and Miguel Cabrera get into a fight at home plate and it escalates into a benches-clearing brawl. pic.twitter.com/mpqgbyguCB — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 24, 2017

Cabrera appeared to take a couple of swings at Romine, and the two ended up on the ground as players from both teams spilled onto the field.

Cabrera and Romine were both ejected.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

