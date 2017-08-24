WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP in Grand Rapids, Michigan is seeking a Digital Sales Manager to lead an experienced, high-performance sales team in selling our suite of internet-based marketing products. The ideal candidate will be a people person with the ability to multi-task and communicate effectively. Responsibilities include developing large-scale solutions and growing digital revenue from our existing accounts.

The Digital Sales Manager will work with a team of account executives to create and sell a variety of integrated digital solutions which may include but are not limited to: banner and video advertising on local media news websites and apps; SEM/SEO/Display solutions both in and outside of the market area; and social media solutions. The DSM will coach and motivate the local sales team while working in concert with local and national sales managers. Other responsibilities include ascertaining and supervising research needs, developing business plans, and managing inventory, pricing, and production.

We are looking for a strong sales professional who will build on our great momentum by leading and directing our team to new levels of success. A thorough understanding of digital content and advertising is critical. Must be familiar with prevailing digital technologies such as Google Analytics, ad tagging, Flash, SEM, behavioral & contextual targeting. Successful candidates should also have 3 years digital sales experience. Management experience is a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

