Don’t miss the Chet Championship at Berlin Raceway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is coming to a close here in West Michigan, and if you are looking for some fun ways to end the summer, check out the Berlin Raceway. There are still a lot of events scheduled for all ages like camping, racing, monster trucks, and fireworks.
August 25th – 26th is Chet Championship Weekend. On Friday, August 25th there will be 5 divisions of racing and $1 beer and hotdog all night. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and over, $5 for those 8 -11, and free for kids 7 and under.
On Saturday, August 26th there will be 3 divisions of racing featuring their annual $15,000 to win Battle at Berlin 251, there will be a firework show preceding the race. The Robertson family will be signing autographs from 4:45pm to 5:45pm. Tickets for Saturday are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 8-11 ,and kids 7 and younger are free.
Camping is available all weekend for $25. There is a 2 day GA weekend pass ticket for $20.
On September 9th, there will be a Monster Truck Show including their huge end of the year firework shows.
The Berlin Raceway is located at 2060 Berlin Fair Drive Marne, MI 49435.