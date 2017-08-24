Don’t miss the Chet Championship at Berlin Raceway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is coming to a close here in West Michigan, and if you are looking for some fun ways to end the summer, check out the Berlin Raceway. There are still a lot of events scheduled for all ages like camping, racing, monster trucks, and fireworks.

August 25th – 26th is Chet Championship Weekend. On Friday, August 25th there will be 5 divisions of racing and $1 beer and hotdog all night. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and over, $5 for those 8 -11, and free for kids 7 and under.

On Saturday, August 26th there will be 3 divisions of racing featuring their annual $15,000 to win Battle at Berlin 251, there will be a firework show preceding the race. The Robertson family will be signing autographs from 4:45pm to 5:45pm. Tickets for Saturday are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 8-11 ,and kids 7 and younger are free.

Camping is available all weekend for $25. There is a 2 day GA weekend pass ticket for $20.

On September 9th, there will be a Monster Truck Show including their huge end of the year firework shows.

The Berlin Raceway is located at 2060 Berlin Fair Drive Marne, MI 49435.

Click here to purchase tickets or more information.

