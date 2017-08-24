Fall into new fashions with Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! The weather is beginning to get cooler as we approach fall. We all enjoy getting new clothes and changing up our wardrobes for the back to school season, so why not stop in at Leigh’s and check out their new fall fashions?

Leighs features trendy clothing, great for any season… but this time of year, we’re raving about their sweaters!

Along with great styles, Leighs has just remodeled their store with new carpet and new paint.

They are located at 1942 Breton Road SE in the Breton Village Shopping area where lots of new stores are being added.

Click here to check out some of their fall fashions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

