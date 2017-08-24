GR birthday party shooting suspect sentenced in murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Grand Rapids strip mall may spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge Thursday sentenced Jokari Lowery to 30 to 92 years in prison in the Oct. 9, 2016 death of 21-year-old Juwan Boykin.

Authorities say Lowery opened fire at a birthday party being held at a strip mall on 28th Street east of Kalamazoo Avenue. Boykin was among the nine people who were shot.

The judge sentenced Lowery to 28 to 90 years in prison for second-degree murder and 2 years on a felony firearm charge. The sentences will run consecutively, according to court administrators.

Lowery last month pleaded no contest to both charges the day his trial was slated to start. In return, prosecutors dropped five other counts against him.

