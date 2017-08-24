Man charged with stabbing 2 near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Missouri man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people north of Paw Paw earlier this week.

On Thursday, Boyd Hicks was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle along M-43 in Almena Township. Authorities say Hicks was in the back seat when he stabbed the driver and front seat passenger multiple times after an argument.

The sheriff’s office says the victims fought back, stabbing Hicks in return. All three were hospitalized in the wake of the incident and all three have since been released.

Hicks, 47, of Kennett, Missouri, was ordered to be held in the Van Buren County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s expected back in court Sept. 6.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

