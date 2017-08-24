Man guilty but mentally ill in Lansing firefighter’s death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally striking a Lansing firefighter with his pickup truck has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder.

Firefighter Dennis Rodeman was struck and killed about two years ago while in a Lansing street collecting donations for charity. Police say Grant Taylor was upset about slow traffic.

Under a plea deal, Taylor would face a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison on Sept. 7. Either side can back out of the agreement if the judge goes higher or lower.

Prosecutor Carol Siemon says a long sentence reflects the seriousness of the case.

Taylor has a history of mental illness. He also pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to fleeing police and failing to stop at the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

