GRPD seeks tips to find suspects in Eastown beating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men who assaulted four others in Eastown, leaving one man with a severe brain injury.

The incident happened around midnight last Saturday in the 1400 block of Lake Street in a parking lot near Yesterdog, police said.

Police said the victim was celebrating his 21st birthday with three other men when a man who appeared to be homeless asked them for money. When the group declined, a dark colored SUV approached, and four men got out and assaulted the four victims, police said. The suspects left in the SUV after the alleged attack, officers said.

The man celebrating his birthday was taken to the hospital with a brain injury. The three other victims had injuries that were considered not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers did not have a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call police at 616.456.4548 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

