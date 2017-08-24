Semi hauling cucumbers rolls over in Calhoun Co.

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a semi-truck hauling 43,000 pounds of cucumbers rolled over in Calhoun County.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Partello Road and the eastbound I-94 exit ramp in Marengo Township, east of Marshall.

Deputies said the driver was exiting onto Partello Road from eastbound I-94 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was unable to make the turn. The truck and trailer rolled over across the intersection.

The road and I-94 exit ramps were closed for nearly eight hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Deputies say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash and was cited for several traffic violations.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina, was not injured.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

