Three $1M Powerball tickets sold in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — While no Michigan stores sold Wednesday’s winning Powerball ticket worth $758.7 million, a few players who picked up their ticket in the state are about $1 million richer.

Michigan Lottery officials say three tickets sold in Michigan matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday night. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

O’Connor’s Deli – 650 S. Grand Street, Fowlerville

Old West Tobacco – 45029 W. Pontiac Trail, Novi

Melvindale Liquor Market – 17973 Allen Road, Melvindale

A total of 13 other tickets sold in Michigan matched four numbers and the Powerball, which is worth $50,000.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26 with a Powerball of 4.

Lottery officials said the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts. The winner has not yet come forward.

