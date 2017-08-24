WB M-6 to close for construction project

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Even more construction cones are coming to the construction project on M-6.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the westbound lanes of M-6 between Wilson and I-196 will close for several months.

Crews are still working on the eastbound lanes, which remain closed between the same intersections.

“They are paving away as we speak, you can smell and feel the asphalt. We are on schedule for a Nov. 6 completion date, so early November. Westbound will be shutdown on Saturday so both bounds will be shutdown at the same time for a few weeks,” said John Richard with MDOT.

Crews are on schedule to have the eastbound lanes to be opened a week or two after Labor Day.

“Westbound closes on Saturday so there will be one lane open all the way to Wilson for a couple more weeks and then when Wilson is reconstructed, that is supposed to take 28 days, then one lane will be open to Byron Center,” said Richard.

MDOT is not expecting a massive traffic impact, however drivers along northbound US-131 between M-6 and I-196 and westbound I-196 from US-131 to M-6 should expect to see added traffic volumes.

“We’re still on target for an early November completion. Getting both bounds constructed in one year, that’s huge, that’s great for motorists it’s great for everybody,” Richard said.

