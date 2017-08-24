Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Related Coverage Players hold breath as $700M Powerball jackpot drawing nears

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing reached $758.7 million.

Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016. Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

