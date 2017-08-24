Woman run over by car after street fight in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the woman who drove over another woman after a street fight in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of McReynolds Avenue NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Investigators say the women were fighting when the suspect got into a car and drove onto the sidewalk. She struck the victim, who then landed on hood. The victim ended up in the street where she was run over by the suspect.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on McReynolds Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 18-year-old victim with cuts on her body and tire marks on her legs. She was later treated by emergency crews at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team at 616.456.3604 or 616.774.2340 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

