As 28th Street cruises, the city plans to keep positive changes rolling

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Cruise has 28th Street packed with cars, once a common condition for what used to be the busiest thoroughfare outside of Detroit.

Economic downturns and changing consumer sensibilities have taken their toll on the street, but city leaders in Wyoming are hoping to change that.

Not that long ago, 28th Street was home to Rogers Department Store, a quality clothing store, the first mall of its kind in the state, Rogers Plaza — and one of the nation’s largest movie theaters in Studio 28 served as the anchors of one of Michigan’s most thriving commercial centers.

But those days are gone and the area has struggled to keep afloat.

Now, Wyoming leaders have an ambitious plan to reshape the area.

“Wyoming has never had a downtown Wyoming. Our downtown Wyoming has always been 28th Street,” Mayor Jack Poll told 24 Hour News 8.

This street was once the envy of communities around with its thriving retail sector.

“Can we get that back? Not per se, but we’re not really trying to do that here,” Poll said. “We want more of a walkable neighborhood in here.”

Part of the Wyoming Village, once known as Southland Plaza, was torn down and this street running off 28th Street is about half-way done.

The rest will go through Rogers Plaza’s lot crossing to the former department store, then briefly furniture store which has been dark for the better part of a decade.

But by the first of the year, a call center will bring an estimated 400 jobs to the building.

Rogers Plaza has new owners and stores and restaurants once closed or outdated are reopening or refurbishing.

“There’s gonna be more people around here again. And so, the hey-day, maybe not,” Poll said.

The plan calls for a mixed use of smaller businesses clustered in a walkable grouping.

There could even be residential here.

There have been those who doubted that the area could be redeveloped successfully.

“Every day we get interest of people who now are seeing it,” Poll said.

The plan is less than halfway done and there is no set time for completion or even plans set in stone for how it will look.

“Let’s think it through and make sure that it’s something that will benefit out citizens for years to come,” Poll said.

The plan is to be responsive to the needs of the residents and those who want to invest.

One major area that needs to be addressed is the site of the former movie theater and the long-gone Beltline Drive-in behind it.

The mayor points to investments in downtown Grand Rapids by people like VanAndel’s and DeVos.

“We have some wonderfully successful business owners in the city of Wyoming and we would really love to see some type of community center in their name possible put on this property,” he said.

If everything goes as plan, the area will look much different in a few years, and a different kind of hey-day could be on the horizon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

