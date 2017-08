ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was injured after a four-vehicle crash near the Amway headquarters,

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Fulton Street in Ada.

One of the vehicles rolled over and one person was pinned inside another car, according to Kent County dispatchers.

The number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time. The cause of the crash remain under investigation.

