GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing woman has been found safely by authorities and reunited with her family.

Katie Mull, 36, had been missing since Aug. 20, according to police.

Officers say she was last seen around 8:30 that night, leaving the 700 block of Morris Avenue SE driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu alone. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate of BRY9054.

Police said family hadn’t seen or heard from Mull and she has not returned work, which is unusual for her.

