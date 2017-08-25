CRAP store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Today, we’re introducing you to a West Michigan store with an interesting name and a pretty clear mission – bringing their customers quality products at a great price! Jordan Green created the C.R.A.P. Store.

The C.R.A.P. Store sells quality-brand products at a discount including overstock, end-of-season items, display models, customer returns, damaged packages, scratch & dent, and online un-deliverables. They have 2 locations, and are open every day, 7 days a week (except holidays), from 11am to 6pm.

Many of their products are brand new, but they also know that many of them are not, and they are up front with their customers about the conditions of each item. They go through everything, make detailed notes, and mark things down accordingly. Everything in their stores is at least 20-50% cheaper than retail price, even before making additional markdowns based on condition when necessary. They have a 10 day return on every item in both of their stores, for any reason.

Locations:

2405 Porter St SW

Wyoming

624 28th St SE

Grand Rapids

Facebook Links:

www.facebook.com/thecrapstore

www.facebook.com/thecrapstore28

616-272-4212

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

