Crews to start rebuilding Corner Bar next week

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction crews will start rebuilding a historic Rockford bar after it went up in flames last weeks.

The owners of Corner Bar and their contractor believe that work will begin early next week to brace the 144-year-old building in downtown Rockford, according to a City of Rockford news release.

Once braces have been put in place and city engineers have inspected the work, the intersection of Main and Courtland streets will be partially reopened. The intersection has been closed since the Aug. 15 blaze because the portion of the building that was left standing was very unstable.

The building was built in 1873 and became a bar in the 1930s. The owners of Corner Bar, a married couple who took over 17 years ago, have vowed to rebuild, with a large focus on preserving the front of the historic building.

The City of Rockford said that all fire investigations were completed Friday, but the findings have not yet been released.

The owners of Corner Bar told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen the bar by next summer.

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

