Crews to start rebuilding Corner Bar next week

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction crews will start rebuilding a historic Rockford bar after it went up in flames last weeks.
The owners of Corner Bar and their contractor believe that work will begin early next week to brace the 144-year-old building in downtown Rockford, according to a City of Rockford news release.
Once braces have been put in place and city engineers have inspected the work, the intersection of Main and Courtland streets will be partially reopened. The intersection has been closed since the Aug. 15 blaze because the portion of the building that was left standing was very unstable.
The building was built in 1873 and became a bar in the 1930s. The owners of Corner Bar, a married couple who took over 17 years ago, have vowed to rebuild, with a large focus on preserving the front of the historic building.
The City of Rockford said that all fire investigations were completed Friday, but the findings have not yet been released.
The owners of Corner Bar told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen the bar by next summer.
Corner Bar fire in Rockford
Corner Bar fire in Rockford x
Latest Galleries
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash