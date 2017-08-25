Developer reveals plan for former Kmart site in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — New plans are surfacing for a busy corridor once home to a Kmart store in Jenison.

Chicago Diversified Foods wants to develop 200 Chicago Drive near I-196 into a restaurant, hotel/conference center, medical office building and space for Aldi, according to a Facebook post by Georgetown Township.

The space is the same site the township bought for $3 million after Kmart closed. Georgetown Township sold the store lot and an adjacent property to a developer after residents voted down a plan to tear down the store and build a new library and senior center there. The developer planned to transform the site into a shopping center, but didn’t make the deadline, so the site was again put on sale in December 2016.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about the plans. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

