FBI seeks help finding suspects in ‘Cracking Cards’ scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in locating defendants in a federal fraud case.

The FBI is searching for Tirrell Perry Thomas, Jerome Datra Perry and Dwayne Edward Perry, each involved in a scheme to defraud Bank of America.

Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced in a release 19 defendants have been charged by a federal Grand Jury Friday.

The defendants, residing in Michigan, Illinois and Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and executing a scheme to defraud Bank of America. Law agencies in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and St. Joseph began arresting defendants in Michigan Thursday.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired with each other to open bank accounts at Bank of America to deposit fraudulent checks from at least November to December of 2015. Once the checks were deposited, the accountholder and others allegedly used a debit card connected to the account to claim money from ATMs.

There were also cash advance transactions at FireKeepers Casino near Battle Creek to obtain funds that belonged to the bank, the release said.

All of the transactions allegedly caused a loss of over $200,000 to Bank of America.

Law enforcement refers to this type of bank fraud scheme as “Cracking Cards.”

The maximum penalty for the charges is 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of any of those individuals is encouraged to call the FBI Detroit Office at 313.965.2323.

