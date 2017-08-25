Football Frenzy preview: Aug. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first week high of high school football means two days of games, and the Frenzy team is going to be all over West Michigan to bring the action on the gridiron to you.

We’ll be spotlighting these three games Friday:

Lowell Red Arrows at Warren DeLaSalle Pilots

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Red Arrows, the O-K White Conference champions, won 12 straight games last season before falling in the Division 2 state semifinals to Walled Lake Western. Lowell has won 10 games or more in 10 of the last 11 seasons. The Red Arrows suffered heavy graduation losses, but are sparked by the return of senior quarterback David Kruse. DeLaSalle is looking to rebound from its worst season since 2005. The Pilots went 4-5 a year ago and missed the postseason.

Detroit Country Day Yellow Jackets at Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: It’s a season-opening rematch of last year’s Division 4 Final. Catholic Central defeated Detroit Country Day 10-7 to win the Division 4 crown. The Cougars went 13-1 with their lone loss coming against rival Grand Rapids West Catholic. Catholic Central tallied a school-record 436 points a year ago and is led by the return of Michigan commit Jalen Mayfield. The Yellow Jackets also went 13-1 last season with Catholic Central as their only setback.

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Muskegon Big Reds

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Big Reds suffered a heartbreaking 29-28 loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in the Division 3 final a year ago. It was Muskegon’s fourth runner-up finish in the last five seasons. The Big Reds own a 57-11 record over the past five years. Muskegon is led by quarterback La’darius Jefferson and offensive linemen Antwan Reed and Anthony Bradford. Ann Arbor Pioneer suffered through a 3-6 campaign last season and lost to Muskegon, 51-14, in last year’s season opener.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Thursday Frenzy

We’ll also have cameras at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Benton Harbor vs. Dearborn Divine Child

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Holland Christian

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Hart vs. Ludington

Kalamazoo Central vs. St. Joseph

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Niles

Martin vs. Grant

Montague vs. Reed City

Shelby vs. Grant

Watervliet vs. Lawton

Whitehall vs. Kelloggsville

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8, and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

