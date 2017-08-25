1 killed in Fruitport Township house fire

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say one person was killed in a house fire in Fruitport Township Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a house located in the 5100 block of E. Pontaluna Road in Fruitport Township, southeast of Muskegon.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to assist with water tankers because there no fire hydrants nearby.

Police say crews found one person dead inside the house, which was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Michigan State Police fire investigation team is assisting in the case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for the latest information.

