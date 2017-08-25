GR CC defeats Detroit Country Day on opening night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a rematch of last year’s Division 4 State Championship game between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Detroit Country Day, GRCC came out on top once again, 20-7.

Catholic Central struck first midway through the first quarter when quarterback Jack Bowen connected with Trudeau on a spectacular juggling grab. The Cougars missed on the ensuing extra point, taking a 6-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Bowen called his own number on a 1-yard scramble for a touchdown to give Catholic Central a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

Both teams went scoreless from that point until the fourth quarter. In the first play of the final frame, Bowen again connected with Aidan Burns for a four-yard touchdown.

Country Day was finally able to get on the board with under two minutes left in the game, when Darrin King scored a 63-yard touchdown to decrease Catholic Central’s lead to 20-7.

The Cougars will take on Detroit Loyola at home on Aug. 31.

Aug. 25, 2017 Football Frenzy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The crowd at a Muskegon High School football game on Aug. 25, 2017. Muskegon High School quarterback La'darius Jefferson during an Aug. 25, 2017 game. Lowell plays against Warren De La Salle at Wayne State University on Aug. 25, 2017. West Catholic High School captains meet for the coin toss before their game on Aug. 25, 2017. Muskegon High School players celebrate following at touchdown in their game on Aug. 25, 2017. Grand Rapids Central warms up for its game against Detroit Country Day on Aug. 25, 2017. Detroit Country Day warms up for its game at Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Aug. 25, 2017. Captains meet for the coin toss before Lumen Christi plays against West Catholic on Aug. 25, 2017. Lumen Christi takes the field before its game on Aug. 25, 2017. Lowell plays against Warren De La Salle at Wayne State University on Aug. 25, 2017.

