GR CC defeats Detroit Country Day on opening night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a rematch of last year’s Division 4 State Championship game between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Detroit Country Day, GRCC came out on top once again, 20-7.
Catholic Central struck first midway through the first quarter when quarterback Jack Bowen connected with Trudeau on a spectacular juggling grab. The Cougars missed on the ensuing extra point, taking a 6-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Bowen called his own number on a 1-yard scramble for a touchdown to give Catholic Central a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams went scoreless from that point until the fourth quarter. In the first play of the final frame, Bowen again connected with Aidan Burns for a four-yard touchdown.
Country Day was finally able to get on the board with under two minutes left in the game, when Darrin King scored a 63-yard touchdown to decrease Catholic Central’s lead to 20-7.
The Cougars will take on Detroit Loyola at home on Aug. 31.
Aug. 25, 2017 Football Frenzy
Aug. 25, 2017 Football Frenzy x
Latest Galleries
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash