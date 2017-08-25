How Hurricane Harvey could impact Michigan gas prices





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hurricane Harvey could hit the wallets of Michigan drivers as early as next week, according to a petroleum analyst.

However, Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy. Com cautioned the impact of the storm will likely cause little pain at the pump in West Michigan.

DeHaan said Thursday the price of crude oil fell despite the threat of Hurricane Harvey, which is on track to make landfall in mid-Texas late Friday or early Saturday morning. Wholesale gas prices rose nearly 10 cents per gallon, with the largest increases in the gulf, DeHaan said.

“I would believe though, gas prices should actually maybe drop a little bit through the weekend, but Monday morning is that time when it’s wise to maybe have a full tank,” he advised.

While Texas refineries have shut down production as the hurricane approaches, no local refineries are affected. DeHaan said the problem for Michigan comes when area refineries start sending their gasoline south to the Gulf Coast.

DeHaan says every state will be impacted over the next one to two weeks, but the exact impact depends on Harvey.

“I’m not expecting any, anything like $3 a gallon, that’s pretty much off the table, but again still have to watch where this storm is going,” he said.

