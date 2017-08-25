Kalamazoo County to unveil new alert system

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities will officially announce a new community alert system next week.

The new system will alert community members, schools, large businesses, hospitals and media to any “active situations” they need to be immediately aware of through messages sent to their phones and email.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release that the Community Alert System will not replace the existing Red Alert System that notifies residents about an active shooter, but serve as “the next level of alert” when a criminal causes serious concerns for the community, but is not an active shooter.

Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute, a charity that supports first responders and veterans, has pledged to pay for the system for the next five years.

Sheriff Richard Fuller and a representative for Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute will hold an Aug. 30 news conference to introduce the new system.

