KCAS Pets of the Week: Phillip, Pumpkin and Squash





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three dogs that deserve an extra helping of love are this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Phillip. Workers with the Kent County Animal Shelter say he was found tied up alone in the middle of the woods by the animal control officers who rescued him in June.

Despite Phillip’s situation, shelter workers say he’s an incredible dog with much love to give.

Next is Pumpkin and Squash, who also came to the KCAS as strays who were in rough shape.

Both girls have had haircuts so workers could treat their skin issues.

“Squash would love to find a new home and someone that would take care of them better where the kind of came from,” said one shelter worker.

KCAS estimates the dogs are about 8 years old and 4 years old.

If you’re interested in adopting Phillip, Pumpkin, Squash or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

