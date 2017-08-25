Muskegon dominates Ann Arbor Pioneer in season opener

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Big Reds dominated both sides of the ball all night in a lopsided 55-0 victory over Ann Arbor Pioneer.
As high-flying and electric as Muskegon’s offense was, the Big Reds’ defense matched that intensity, leaving the Pioneers with nowhere to go.
Early in the first quarter, Muskegon kicked things off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Clinton Jefferson Jr., taking a 7-0 lead on the point after attempt.
As the weather started to cool down in Muskegon, the Big Reds started to heat up. At the beginning of the second quarter, Muskegon’s Lonnie Clark Jr. busted up middle for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14.
Later in the second quarter, quarterback La’darius Jefferson scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Muskegon a 21-0 lead. Jefferson connected with Lamarion Sherrill on a 24-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes left in the first half, swelling the lead to 28.
Jefferson scored one more touchdown on the first drive after halftime on a 59-yard run.
