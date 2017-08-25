No injuries after car crashes into Georgetown Twp. business

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building in Georgetown Township Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:51 Friday at a Jet’s Pizza located at 3735 Baldwin Street, according to police.

Details on the driver or how the car got wedged into building were not immediately available.

Police are at the scene investigating the incident and the Georgetown Fire Department is evaluating the integrity of the building’s structure, police said. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

